Kentucky opened its four-game summer spin through the GLOBL Jam in Toronto with an 81-73 win over Team Germany on Wednesday behind a strong performance from the team's only proven veterans. Antonio Reeves, the lone returner with starting experience for UK, led the Wildcats with 24 points while West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell added 20.

The Wildcats return to action Thursday night at 8 p.m. against Team Canada in a game that will be broadcast at 12 a.m. on CBS Sports Network. UK will also play live Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Team Africa on CBS Sports Network. The network will broadcast the championship game at 8 p.m. Sunday, if the Wildcats reach that point.

UK's young roster is being tested in the showcase, which pits the Wildcats against Under-23 national teams. In the opening win over Germany, freshmen D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards were part of the starting lineup, and fellow freshman Robert Dillingham was the first player off the bench.

Reed Sheppard and Jordan Burks also logged significant action, leaving the injured Aaron Bradshaw and three-star guard Joey Hart as the only members of the program's No. 1 ranked signing class not to see action. Of the freshmen, Wagner contributed the most offensively with 16 points.

Kentucky's roster has been in flux since the program's 2022-23 season ended with a 22-12 record and a second-round NCAA Tournament loss. The opening game of the GLOBL Jam highlighted how important it was for UK to keep Reeves on the roster and how significant the addition of Mitchell could prove to be. A 6-9 center, Mitchell played at UMass and Texas before landing at WVU last season. He opted to transfer following the unceremonious ending to Bob Huggins' tenure at West Virginia and committed to UK on June 26.

How to watch Kentucky at GLOBL JAM

Dates: Wednesday-Sunday

Location: Mattamy Athletic Centre -- Toronto

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

KENTUCKY'S SCHEDULE