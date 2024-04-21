For a team that didn't win a March Madness game, Kentucky Wildcats basketball has been in the news a lot lately. The Wildcats had disappointing SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament runs, the departure of John Calipari, the hiring of Mark Pope as new head coach, and several Kentucky basketball transfer portal updates surrounding the program. Many of the top 2024 Kentucky basketball recruits who originally committed to Lexington, have since re-opened their commitments following Calipari's departure, and that's had a seismic effect on the Wildcats. Kentucky basketball's Class of 2024 is now ranked 95th in the nation, per 247Sports, and is 15th among 16 SEC programs.

The spring college basketball transfer portal is a 44-day window that closes on May 1, so Pope has plenty of work to do in a short amount of time to replenish the 2024 Kentucky basketball roster. It seems as everyday there's either a current Kentucky basketball player entering the transfer portal, or a Kentucky basketball prospect who is now considering other schools.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

The 2024 Kentucky basketball roster took a hit last Thursday when reigning SEC Rookie of the Year Reed Sheppard said he is entering the NBA Draft. With the combination of early departures for the draft, those who entered the transfer portal, and players who ran out of eligibility, Kentucky is projected to lose its 10 leading scorers from last year's team. The top returning player is Jordan Burks (1.9 ppg), as UK will have just 1.4% of its scoring from last year back on the 2024-25 roster.

That doesn't even consider those who committed to UK under Calipari and have since decommitted. The latest of those prospects is four-star Billy Richmond, who just reopened his recruitment on Wednesday. His departure leaves Pope's incoming class down to just a single recruit -- in-state product Travis Perry, who is the No. 6 PG in the nation and the No. 73 overall prospect.

It's not all bad news for Pope, as he was able to flip Collin Chandler from his former school in BYU to his new one in Kentucky. Chandler is No. 33 in the 247Sports Class of 2024 rankings, and he was the highest-rated recruit in BYU history. But the combo guard will now venture outside his home state of Utah and is poised for a sizable role in Lexington, depending on future Kentucky basketball roster moves. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Every player slated to return from Kentucky's 2023-24 roster played sparingly last year, so Pope needs to add impact players quickly. One of his former signees at BYU, guard Collin Chandler, has committed to join Pope at Kentucky. The Wildcats still have one remaining player from Calipari's 2024 recruiting class -- point guard Travis Perry, the No. 73 player in the nation, per 247Sports.

Jordan Burks, Brennan Canada, Kareem Watkins, Walker Horn, Grant Derbyshire are the other players who, as of now, are expected to return, though none averaged more than 2.0 points per game in 2023-24.

With at least eight scholarships available, Pope will actively look to add to the roster. For example, Pope reportedly has been in contact with TCU transfer JaKobe Coles, and he'll be looking at all options remaining in the 2024 recruiting class and the portal to be competitive immediately in Lexington.

