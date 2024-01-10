Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 47-42 lead against Missouri.

Kentucky entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Missouri step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Missouri 8-6, Kentucky 11-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.44

What to Know

Missouri has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off a loss in a game Missouri was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Tigers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-68 loss to the Bulldogs.

Sean East II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Aidan Shaw, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kentucky waltzed into their match Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They skirted past the Gators 87-85. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 170-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Kentucky's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from D.J. Wagner, who scored 14 points. Reed Sheppard was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Tigers' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Wildcats, their win was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Kentucky (currently ranked third in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Missouri beat Kentucky 89-75 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Missouri since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 12-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Missouri.