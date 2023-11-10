Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 0-2, Kentucky 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Texas A&M-Commerce took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Kentucky took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put a hurting on the Aggies at home to the tune of 86-46. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, as Kentucky did.

Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rob Dillingham led the charge by earning 17 points. Another player making a difference was Reed Sheppard, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 73-46 loss at the hands of the Red Raiders. Texas A&M-Commerce was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-17.

Jerome Brewer Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 11 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Lions, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 0-2.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Kentucky, as the team is favored by a full 27.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-15 record against the spread.

Kentucky ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 17-7 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,279.33. On the other hand, Texas A&M-Commerce was 7-14 as the underdog last season.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

