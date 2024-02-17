Who's Playing

The La. Tech Bulldogs and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Thomas Assembly Center. La. Tech's defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so the Panthers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs earned a 63-58 win over the Gamecocks.

Among those leading the charge was Terri Miller Jr., who scored 17 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.1% worse than the opposition, a fact FIU found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 70-56 to the Bearkats. FIU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-8 record this season. As for the Panthers, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-17.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given La. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for La. Tech against the Panthers in their previous matchup on February 1st as the team secured a 93-53 win. With La. Tech ahead 59-26 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

La. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.