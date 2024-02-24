Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: FDU 13-15, Le Moyne 12-15

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

The Le Moyne Dolphins and the FDU Knights will face off in a Northeast clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Ted Grant Court. Le Moyne will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Le Moyne on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sharks.

Meanwhile, FDU pushed their score all the way to 91 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 99-91 to the Pioneers. FDU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, FDU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Dolphins' defeat dropped their record down to 12-15. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 13-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Le Moyne have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Le Moyne beat the Knights 74-63 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Le Moyne repeat their success, or do the Knights have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Le Moyne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.