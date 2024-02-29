Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Wagner 13-13, Le Moyne 12-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

What to Know

Wagner has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ted Grant Court. Wagner's defense has only allowed 63 points per game this season, so the Dolphins' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, the Seahawks strolled past the Sharks with points to spare, taking the game 72-57.

Wagner's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Melvin Council Jr. led the charge by scoring 25 points along with six assists and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Council Jr. has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Tyje Kelton, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Le Moyne last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 68-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The win got the Seahawks back to even at 13-13. As for the Dolphins, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-16.

Wagner took their victory against the Dolphins in their previous matchup on February 1st by a conclusive 80-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wagner won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.