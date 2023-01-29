Who's Playing

Boston University @ Lehigh

Current Records: Boston University 10-12; Lehigh 12-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks haven't won a matchup against the Boston University Terriers since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Lehigh and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at noon ET at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lehigh beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 74-68 this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the game between Boston University and the Colgate Raiders last Monday was not a total blowout, but with Boston University falling 64-51 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Ethan Brittain-Watts had a rough night: he played for 30 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Lehigh's win lifted them to 12-8 while Boston University's loss dropped them down to 10-12. We'll see if the Mountain Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Terriers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Mountain Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston University have won nine out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.