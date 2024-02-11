Halftime Report

La. Tech and the Flames have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 29-21, La. Tech has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If La. Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-7 in no time. On the other hand, Liberty will have to make due with a 15-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: La. Tech 16-7, Liberty 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.44

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the Liberty Flames are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Liberty Arena. Coming off a loss in a game La. Tech was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

La. Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 81-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hilltoppers.

Liberty only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 35-point they dealt the Blue Raiders on Thursday. The Flames blew past the Blue Raiders, posting a 88-53 victory at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Liberty.

The Bulldogs' defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-7. As for the Flames, they pushed their record up to 15-9 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. La. Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Liberty took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a slight 2-point favorite against La. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

La. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.