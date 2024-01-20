Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 8-10, Lindenwood 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Eastern Illinois is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Eastern Illinois found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Leathernecks by a score of 63-60. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Illinois in their matchups with Western Illinois: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Lions as they lost 78-59 to the Cougars on Thursday. Lindenwood has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Eastern Illinois came up short against Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 80-67. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Illinois is a slight 1-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois both have 1 win in their last 2 games.