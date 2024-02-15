Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Gonzaga 18-6, LMU 10-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

$65.44

What to Know

Gonzaga is 9-1 against the Lions since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Gersten Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Gonzaga will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Gonzaga and the Wildcats didn't disappoint and broke past the 171.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Bulldogs snuck past the Wildcats with a 89-85 win. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Gonzaga's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Anton Watson, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Graham Ike was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, LMU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 72-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Waves. LMU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Alex Merkviladze, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Bulldogs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Gonzaga against the Lions in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 92-58 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Gonzaga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 14.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won 9 out of their last 10 games against LMU.