LOOK: Grease didn't work, Villanova fans climb light poles, light fires in Philadelphia after win
Villanova won the 2018 NCAA Tournament and fans celebrated in the streets in Philadelphia
After celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' win in the Super Bowl, sports fans in Philadelphia were more than prepared to hit the streets in the event that Villanova could finish the job on Monday night against Michigan in the NCAA Tournament National Championship Game.
The Wildcats did, of course, putting a second ring on Jay Wright's finger and delivering the second major championship to Philadelphia in a four-month span. Efforts were made to prevent reckless celebration in advance of the title game, like greasing the light poles, but once again Philly fans found a way to overcome the obstacles.
CBS3 in Philadelphia captured the images of fans climbing light poles, lighting bonfires and joining in revelry to celebrate the Wildcats' big win.
