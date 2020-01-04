Louisville vs. Florida State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven model

The No. 7 Louisville Cardinals will take on the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville is 11-2 overall and 9-0 at home, while FSU is 12-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Both teams have been average against the spread this season, with Louisville at 7-6 and FSU at 7-7. However, it's Louisville that holds the 4-3 edge in the head-to-head series straight up since joining the ACC. The Cardinals also have covered in five of those seven games as conference foes. The Cardinals are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Florida State odds, while the over-under is set at 134. Before entering any FSU vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Louisville vs. Florida State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Cardinals came up short against Kentucky on Saturday, falling 78-70. Louisville forward Jordan Nwora just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 39 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting. However, that game does look like a statistical outlier for the junior, who has been one of the best players in college basketball this season.

Nwora is averaging 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. Look for senior guard Ryan McMahon to also make an impact by stretching the Florida State defense. McMahon is shooting 44.4 percent from the 3-point line this season and has made 146 threes in 1,666 minutes throughout his career.

Meanwhile, FSU wrapped up 2019 with a 70-58 victory over Georgia Tech. Guard Devin Vassell (14 points) and forward Patrick Williams (12 points) were the top scorers for FSU. Per usual, defense has been the calling card of Leonard Hamilton's squad. The Seminoles are only allowing opponents to shoot 39.4 percent from the floor this season and they've forced an average of 18.6 turnovers per game.

So who wins Florida State vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.