Who's Playing

No. 22 Maryland @ Louisville

Current Records: Maryland 6-0; Louisville 0-6

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will square off against the #22 Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. Maryland will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like U of L got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took an 81-62 bruising from the Cincinnati Bearcats last Wednesday. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (15), guard El Ellis (13), forward Kamari Lands (10), and forward JJ Traynor (10).

Meanwhile, Maryland didn't have too much trouble with the Coppin State Eagles at home this past Friday as they won 95-79. Maryland relied on the efforts of forward Julian Reese, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards, and guard Hakim Hart, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Cardinals have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past six games.

U of L is now 0-6 while the Terrapins sit at a mirror-image 6-0. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L is 354th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.7 on average. Maryland's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 13-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.