Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Harvard 6-2, Loyola Chi. 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Crimson earned a 80-75 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Ramblers beat the Cougars 62-53 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Loyola Chi.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Sheldon Edwards, who scored 14 points, and Jalen Quinn, who scored 15 points. Quinn continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Crimson pushed their record up to 6-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Ramblers, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Harvard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Harvard was able to grind out a solid victory over Loyola Chi. in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 61-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Harvard since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.