Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 2-6, Loyola Maryland 1-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Mt St Mary's is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Mountaineers came up short against the Rebels and fell 77-68.

The losing side was boosted by De'Shayne Montgomery, who scored 22 points along with 4 steals. Less helpful for Mt St Mary's was Dakota Leffew's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Explorers.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was D'Angelo Stines, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Mountaineers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season. As for the Greyhounds, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Mt St Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Mt St Mary's strolled past Loyola Maryland when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 51-34. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mt St Mary's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Loyola Maryland has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Mt St Mary's.