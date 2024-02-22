Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Navy after losing eight in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Loyola Maryland 43-31.

Navy came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Navy 8-17, Loyola Maryland 6-21

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Maryland is on a six-game streak of home losses, the Midshipmen a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Greyhounds couldn't handle the Mountain Hawks and fell 75-70.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Terriers by a score of 74-65.

The Greyhounds' loss dropped their record down to 6-21. As for the Midshipmen, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Loyola Maryland is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Loyola Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Midshipmen in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 74-70 win. Does Loyola Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Midshipmen turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Navy is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.