Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena hosts a late morning tip on Saturday in Baltimore. The matchup is the first of the day in Division 1 men's basketball, and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds (1-2) face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-2). Loyola (Md.) beat Brown in overtime last Saturday before losing to Binghamton in a 63-57 final on Wednesday. Sacred Heart opened this multi-team event with an 85-80 loss to host UMBC on Friday.

For this 11 a.m. ET tip, SportsLine consensus lists Sacred Heart as a 2.5-point favorite. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 154 in the latest Sacred Heart vs. Loyola-Maryland odds.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players.

Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Sacred Heart vs. Loyola-Maryland:

Sacred Heart vs. Loyola (Md.) spread: Sacred Heart -2.5

Sacred Heart vs. Loyola (Md.) over/under: 154 points

Sacred Heart vs. Loyola (Md.) money line: Sacred Heart -157, Loyola (Md.) +130

Why Sacred Heart can cover

Sacred Heart was able to gain some valuable familiarity with this arena on Friday, scoring 80 points in a narrow loss to UMBC. Senior guard Raheem Solomon led the team with 22 points and three steals, while senior guard Joey Reilly added 19 points. The Pioneers outscored UMBC by four points in the second half, giving them momentum heading into this contest.

Opposing teams have been unable to slow down Sacred Heart's offense this season, as the Pioneers have scored at least 80 points in all four of their games. Senior guard Nico Galette is averaging 13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while junior forward Tanner Thomas is adding 13.3 points and 8.0 rebounds. Sacred Heart has covered the spread in four of its last six games, and it is 6-1 in its last seven games against Patriot League teams.

Why Loyola (Md.) can cover

This is a brutal scheduling spot for Sacred Heart, as it is having to play an early-morning tip for the second straight day. The Pioneers played a hard-fought game against UMBC yesterday, while Loyola-Maryland has been off since Wednesday. The Greyhounds have already pulled off one upset this season, taking down Brown in overtime as 10-point road underdogs last Saturday.

They came up just short against Binghamton on Wednesday, despite a 17-point performance from sophomore guard Deon Perry. He leads the team with 13.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while senior forward Golden Dike is adding 11.7 points and 7.0 boards. Loyola-Maryland has been extremely profitable, covering the spread at a 10-4 clip in its last 14 games dating back to last season. See which team to pick here.

