Who's Playing

Pacific @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Pacific 13-15; Loyola Marymount 17-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Pacific Tigers will be on the road. Pacific and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The odds don't look promising for the Tigers, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Pacific came up short against the San Francisco Dons on Thursday, falling 76-68. Pacific's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Keylan Boone, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, a win for Loyola Marymount just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Gonzaga Bulldogs at home and fell 108-65. One thing holding Loyola Marymount back was the mediocre play of guard Jalin Anderson, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points.

The losses put Pacific at 13-15 and the Lions at 17-11. The Tigers are 7-7 after losses this year, Loyola Marymount 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.30

Odds

The Lions are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won nine out of their last 16 games against Pacific.