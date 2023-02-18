Who's Playing
Pacific @ Loyola Marymount
Current Records: Pacific 13-15; Loyola Marymount 17-11
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Pacific Tigers will be on the road. Pacific and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The odds don't look promising for the Tigers, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Pacific came up short against the San Francisco Dons on Thursday, falling 76-68. Pacific's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Keylan Boone, who had 18 points.
Meanwhile, a win for Loyola Marymount just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Gonzaga Bulldogs at home and fell 108-65. One thing holding Loyola Marymount back was the mediocre play of guard Jalin Anderson, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points.
The losses put Pacific at 13-15 and the Lions at 17-11. The Tigers are 7-7 after losses this year, Loyola Marymount 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.30
Odds
The Lions are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Loyola Marymount have won nine out of their last 16 games against Pacific.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Pacific 78 vs. Loyola Marymount 72
- Mar 03, 2022 - Loyola Marymount 86 vs. Pacific 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - Loyola Marymount 90 vs. Pacific 77
- Feb 19, 2022 - Pacific 69 vs. Loyola Marymount 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 80 vs. Pacific 76
- Jan 16, 2021 - Pacific 58 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Feb 27, 2020 - Pacific 60 vs. Loyola Marymount 53
- Jan 30, 2020 - Pacific 62 vs. Loyola Marymount 50
- Feb 23, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 63 vs. Pacific 56
- Jan 31, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 60 vs. Pacific 42
- Feb 24, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 74 vs. Pacific 71
- Dec 30, 2017 - Pacific 88 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Feb 25, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 67 vs. Pacific 66
- Jan 26, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 79 vs. Pacific 73
- Feb 11, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 77 vs. Pacific 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pacific 60 vs. Loyola Marymount 58