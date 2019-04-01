Magic Johnson praises Michigan State's Elite Eight upset over Duke: 'College basketball won today'

Michigan State's win over No. 1 overall seed Duke on Sunday in the Elite Eight has once again sparked debate about whether experience or talent is more important in college basketball. Michigan State, with its roster full of upperclassmen, took down a Duke roster filled with one-and-done stars, most of which are still teenagers.

Lakers president Magic Johnson, a noteworthy Michigan State alumnus, was in attendance to witness his alma mater come out on top. Bias aside, he took a hardline stance on what he thinks is more important.

"College basketball won today," Johnson said via USA Today. "You see the team that's been together for a long time win, and maybe that will help guys to say 'well, I'm OK to stay, maybe I've got to work on my talent and my game.' Because Michigan State (has) got a team full of those guys, and they did OK today."

Yes, they did OK, to say the least. The Spartans upended the most talented team in the sport led by the most electric player, Zion Williamson, in a 68-67 thriller. Experience won out in the end. Junior guard Cassius Winston controlled the game, scoring 20 points and adding 10 assists and four steals. Fifth-year senior Kenny Goins, a former walk-on, fittingly hit the 3-point shot late that served as the eventual game-winner.

"I think it is an experience thing along with talent," said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski of Winston and his experience. "He is as good a player as we've played against. I mean, he's a big-time player. And I thought they played older than we did, you know. But that's happened to us -- we are young."

Winning coach Tom Izzo emphasized the importance of experience after the game.

"Experience matters. It really does," Izzo said. "Freshmen, it's hard to be in these environments. No matter who you play during the year, there's something about experience. That's what I noticed in my huddles. The Kennys, the Quaidos and the Cassiuses, they were pretty calm, they were a little better at that than I am."

Winning with one-and-done talent can be done at the highest level, but Sunday was evidence that even the best of NBA prospects sometimes can't beat out more experienced college players. Take your victory lap, Magic. It's a good day for Spartan nation.