Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Binghamton 8-10, Maine 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cross Insurance Center. Binghamton is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Binghamton fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against New Hamp. on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 79-73 to the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears beat the Great Danes 81-73 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maine.

The Bearcats bumped their record down to 8-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Black Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton came up short against Maine in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 71-67. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.