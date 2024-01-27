Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Binghamton 8-10, Maine 9-10

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cross Insurance Center. Binghamton is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Binghamton fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against New Hamp. on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 79-73 to the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears beat the Great Danes 81-73 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maine.

The Bearcats bumped their record down to 8-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Black Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton came up short against Maine in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 71-67. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.

  • Feb 25, 2023 - Maine 71 vs. Binghamton 67
  • Jan 22, 2023 - Maine 78 vs. Binghamton 57
  • Feb 05, 2022 - Binghamton 69 vs. Maine 60
  • Jan 16, 2022 - Binghamton 73 vs. Maine 65
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Maine 82 vs. Binghamton 75
  • Jan 19, 2020 - Maine 86 vs. Binghamton 63
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Binghamton 83 vs. Maine 60
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Maine 81 vs. Binghamton 79
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Maine 76 vs. Binghamton 73