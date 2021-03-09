The 2021 MAAC Tournament continues on Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City and the Manhattan Jaspers and Fairfield Stags will cap the day's action in a 7:30 p.m. ET tip. Fairfield is the No. 7 seed in the tournament after going 7-16 overall this season and 7-11 in league play while Manhattan is the No. 10 seed following a 7-12 season where they were 6-12 in the conference.

Manhattan has won and covered in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these programs but Fairfield did dominate their matchup on March 5 with an 85-67 win. Still, the Jaspers are listed as two-point favorites in the Manhattan vs. Fairfield odds. Before entering any Fairfield vs. Manhattan picks, you'll want to see the 2021 MAAC Tournament predictions from the proven college basketball model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Manhattan vs. Fairfield. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Manhattan vs. Fairfield:

Manhattan vs. Fairfield spread: Manhattan -2

Manhattan vs. Fairfield over-under: 128 points

Manhattan vs. Fairfield money line: Manhattan -138, Fairfield +115



What you need to know about Manhattan

After beating Fairfield 69-59 on Thursday, Manhattan was plagued by a bad shooting night from the 3-point line in the 85-67 loss on Friday. The Jaspers shot just 4-for-18 from beyond the arc while Fairfield was able to knock down 11 of its 26 attempts from the 3-point line.

Warren Williams did have 20 points in the defeat on 8-of-10 shooting and also chipped in five rebounds and a couple of blocked shots. Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season and his five blocked shots in the two games against Fairfield last week should have the Stags thinking twice about how they attack the rim.

What you need to know about Fairfield

Fairfield got an incredibly strong performance from junior guard Jake Wojcik in the win on Friday. The Richmond transfer had 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Stags to a bounce-back victory and now he'll be the center of attention on Tuesday night after a long weekend to prepare a new gameplan.

Taj Benning is second on the team behind Wojcik in scoring this season and he turned in 14 points in the win as well. Benning is averaging 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this year and Fairfield will need the 6-foot-4 guard to take some of the pressure off Wojcik.

How to make Manhattan vs. Fairfield picks

