March Madness 2018: Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith throws down 360-degree alley-oop
The freshman guard has some serious hops
Texas Tech freshman guard Zhaire Smith has turned heads all season with his above average athleticism and incredible hops at various points this season, but his flash hasn't earned him fame in ways you might see at a Kentucky or a Duke.
That's the beauty of the NCAA Tournament. On the sport's biggest stage and with the world watching, the 6-foot-5 Smith rim-rocked against Stephen F. Austin with an impressive 360-degree throw-down in transition that will make you double take. Check it out:
Sure, it's the first day of the NCAA Tournament. But I think it might be safe to put this one at the top of best dunks this postseason.
