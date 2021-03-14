Cincinnati had an opportunity to join Georgetown from the Big East and Oregon State from the Pac-12 in the category of NCAA Tournament "bid stealers" on Sunday. But the Bearcats fell a game short of reaching the Big Dance by losing 91-54 to Houston in the AAC Tournament final.

That means the AAC's automatic bid will go to a Cougars team that was already a lock to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. That's good news for teams that are on the bubble and trying to steal one of the final spots in the field of 68. But, of course, many of those spots will in fact be occupied by teams who won their conference tournament titles.

From Rick Pitino's Iona squad to a pair of first-time NCAA Tournament teams in Grand Canyon and Fairfield, the wave of conference tournaments have produced some thrilling games and interesting storylines heading into the Big Dance.

We've kept up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers. Below is the complete list of conference tournament winners and teams that earned automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

2021 conference tournaments

