The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday and the pulse-pounding action of the first weekend is considered one of the best in sports. However, winning your 2024 March Madness bracket picks will require you to see well beyond those opening two rounds, with most 2024 NCAA bracket games doubling the points for successful picks in every round. Who are the legitimate 2024 Final Four contenders and can we expect another wild NCAA Tournament after no top-three seeds won their region last year?

Despite winning 31 games entering the NCAA Tournament 2024, Florida Atlantic was last year's March Madness Cinderella, making the Final Four as a No. 9 seed. Who will this year's 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket busters be and how can you ensure that your March Madness bracket 2024 isn't full of red after the opening weekend? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2024, be sure to see the 2024 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 3 seed Creighton goes on a surprising run, making it to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Greg McDermott has led the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament nine of the 13 times that it's been held since he took over in 2010-11 and his teams have gotten progressively better in recent years.

Creighton made the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974 in 2021 and made its first ever Elite Eight appearance last season, losing a 57-56 nailbiter to San Diego State in the regional final. The Bluejays welcomed back roughly two-thirds of their production from that team, including superstar center Ryan Kalkbrenner. He averaged 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks to help lead Creighton to a 23-9 season with high-profile wins over UConn, Marquette and Alabama.

Another surprise: No. 5 Gonzaga gets past No. 4 Kansas in the Midwest. The Jayhawks are one of the most successful programs in the sport's history, making the NCAA tournament 51 times (including the last 34 tourneys in a row) to produce 16 Final Four appearances and four national championships. However, they've had a tough season that has only gotten tougher in recent weeks.

Kansas' 22 wins before the start of the tournament are the lowest total since Bill Self's first season (2003-04) and the Jayhawks have lost four of five entering tournament play, including blowout losses their last two times out. Kevin McCullar (knee) and Hunter Dickinson (shoulder) are both battling injuries and appear questionable for an opening-round matchup with Samford on Thursday. Meanwhile, Gonzaga has advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of the last eight NCAA tournaments and the model likes that streak to continue in 2024. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region the 1- and 3-seeds go down in flames before the Elite Eight, and which region features a 4-seed in the Final Four, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.