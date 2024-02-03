Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Mt St Mary's after losing three in a row. They are way out in front with a 41-20 lead over Marist.

If Mt St Mary's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-13 in no time. On the other hand, Marist will have to make due with a 10-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 7-13, Marist 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marist is heading back home. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McCann Center. Marist has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24% better than the opposition, a fact Marist proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Golden Griffins by a score of 80-71.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 66-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncs. Mt St Mary's didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Red Foxes' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-8. As for the Mountaineers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

Looking ahead, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when expected to win.

Marist lost to the Mountaineers at home by a decisive 65-48 margin in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Will Marist have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Marist is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Marist.