Who's Playing
Niagara Purple Eagles @ Marist Red Foxes
Current Records: Niagara 15-15, Marist 17-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Niagara and Marist are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Niagara will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Niagara had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 win over the Saints on Tuesday.
Niagara's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dre Bullock, who scored 17 points along with two steals. Bullock didn't help Niagara's cause all that much against Siena on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. Harlan Obioha was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Red Foxes slipped by the Purple Eagles 63-62 on Saturday.
The Purple Eagles now have a winning record of 16-15. As for the Red Foxes, their victory bumped their record up to 17-12.
Niagara and Marist were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting on Saturday, but Niagara came up empty-handed after a 63-62 loss. Can Niagara avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Niagara is a slight 1-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 129 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marist and Niagara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 62
- Jan 26, 2024 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
- Feb 19, 2023 - Marist 61 vs. Niagara 52
- Jan 15, 2023 - Marist 66 vs. Niagara 64
- Mar 05, 2022 - Niagara 83 vs. Marist 52
- Feb 14, 2022 - Marist 77 vs. Niagara 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
- Jan 02, 2021 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 72
- Jan 01, 2021 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 61
- Mar 10, 2020 - Niagara 56 vs. Marist 54