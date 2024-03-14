Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Niagara 15-15, Marist 17-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Niagara and Marist are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Niagara will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Niagara had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 win over the Saints on Tuesday.

Niagara's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dre Bullock, who scored 17 points along with two steals. Bullock didn't help Niagara's cause all that much against Siena on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. Harlan Obioha was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes slipped by the Purple Eagles 63-62 on Saturday.

The Purple Eagles now have a winning record of 16-15. As for the Red Foxes, their victory bumped their record up to 17-12.

Niagara and Marist were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting on Saturday, but Niagara came up empty-handed after a 63-62 loss. Can Niagara avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Niagara is a slight 1-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marist and Niagara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.