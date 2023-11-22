A champion will be crowned on Wednesday when the Marquette Golden Eagles face off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 5 p.m. ET in the 2023 Maui Invitational final. Marquette is coming off an impressive 73-59 victory over Kansas on Tuesday, while the Boilermakers squeaked past Tennessee, 71-67.

Purdue is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Purdue odds, and the over/under is 142 points. Before entering any Purdue vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season on an 88-57 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Marquette. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Marquette vs. Purdue spread: Marquette +3.5

Marquette vs. Purdue over/under: 142 points

Marquette vs. Purdue money line: Marquette: +142, Purdue: -168

Marquette vs. Purdue picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Marquette

Marquette put another win in the bag on Tuesday to keep its perfect season alive. The Golden Eagles walked away with a 73-59 victory over the Jayhawks. Marquette can attribute much of its success to Oso Ighodaro, who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chase Ross, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

Kam Jones paces Marquette's offense with 16.0 points per game on average. The junior guard is knocking down 46.7% of his field goals and he's making 40.0% of his 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about Purdue

Meanwhile, Purdue secured another victory on Tuesday to keep its undefeated record intact. The Boilermakers walked away with a 71-67 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. Purdue relied on the efforts of Fletcher Loyer, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Edey enters Wednesday's showdown averaging 22.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He's scored 23 or more points in each of his last three outings. As a team, Purdue is scoring 82.4 points per game on average.

How to make Marquette vs. Purdue picks

The model has simulated Marquette vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Marquette, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on an 88-57 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.