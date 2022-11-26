Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Marshall

Current Records: Morehead State 3-3; Marshall 4-1

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Morehead State Eagles are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-1), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Henderson Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Thundering Herd can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago State Cougars on Monday, taking their matchup 82-70.

As for Morehead State, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Tuesday. Morehead State took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 114-49 win over Kentucky State.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought Marshall up to 4-1 and the Eagles to 3-3. The Thundering Herd are 3-0 after wins this year, Morehead State 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 11-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marshall and Morehead State both have two wins in their last five games.