Who's Playing
Howard @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Current Records: Howard 8-9; Maryland-Eastern Shore 7-8
What to Know
The Howard Bison are 10-2 against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Howard and Maryland-Eastern Shore will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The Bison won both of their matches against Maryland-Eastern Shore last season (72-64 and 77-71) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Howard made easy work of the Delaware State Hornets this past Saturday and carried off an 84-64 victory.
Meanwhile, Maryland-Eastern Shore received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 57-46 to the Norfolk State Spartans.
Howard is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Howard, who are 7-8 against the spread.
Howard is now 8-9 while Maryland-Eastern Shore sits at 7-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Howard has allowed their opponents an average of 8.9 steals per game, the 360th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Bison, the Hawks come into the contest boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 10.3. In other words, Howard will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Howard have won ten out of their last 12 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Howard 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 71
- Feb 05, 2022 - Howard 72 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 64
- Mar 02, 2020 - Howard 62 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
- Jan 04, 2020 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Howard 66
- Jan 28, 2019 - Howard 72 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 57
- Jan 07, 2019 - Howard 79 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 39
- Feb 12, 2018 - Howard 84 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 56
- Jan 27, 2018 - Howard 85 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 75
- Feb 27, 2017 - Howard 79 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Howard 74 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 66
- Feb 16, 2016 - Howard 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 74
- Feb 01, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 85 vs. Howard 67