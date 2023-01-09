Who's Playing

Howard @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Howard 8-9; Maryland-Eastern Shore 7-8

What to Know

The Howard Bison are 10-2 against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Howard and Maryland-Eastern Shore will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The Bison won both of their matches against Maryland-Eastern Shore last season (72-64 and 77-71) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Howard made easy work of the Delaware State Hornets this past Saturday and carried off an 84-64 victory.

Meanwhile, Maryland-Eastern Shore received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 57-46 to the Norfolk State Spartans.

Howard is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Howard, who are 7-8 against the spread.

Howard is now 8-9 while Maryland-Eastern Shore sits at 7-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Howard has allowed their opponents an average of 8.9 steals per game, the 360th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Bison, the Hawks come into the contest boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 10.3. In other words, Howard will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Howard have won ten out of their last 12 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.