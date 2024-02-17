Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Illinois 18-6, Maryland 14-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Illinois is 2-8 against the Terrapins since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

In what's become a running theme this season, Illinois gave their fans yet another huge victory on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Wolverines at home to the tune of 97-68. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Illinois did.

Illinois can attribute much of their success to Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 31 points. Coleman Hawkins was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Maryland had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 78-66 victory over the Hawkeyes on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maryland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Reese didn't help Maryland's cause all that much against the Buckeyes on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmir Young, who scored 21 points.

The Fighting Illini pushed their record up to 18-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Terrapins, their victory bumped their record up to 14-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Illinois came up short against the Terrapins when the teams last played back in January, falling 76-67. Can Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maryland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Illinois.