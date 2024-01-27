Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Nebraska 15-5, Maryland 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Nebraska has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Cornhuskers beat the Buckeyes 83-69.

Among those leading the charge was Rienk Mast, who shot 6-for-8 from deep and dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Brice Williams, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Iowa typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Hawkeyes, they got past the Hawkeyes on a last-second layup courtesy of Jahmir Young with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% better than the opposition, as Maryland's was.

Maryland can attribute much of their success to Young, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds, and Julian Reese, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 15-5 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Terrapins, their win bumped their record up to 12-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nebraska have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nebraska didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Maryland in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nebraska since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Maryland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.