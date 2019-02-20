Maryland vs. Iowa score: Terps knock off Hawkeyes with late Bruno Fernando tip-in as Iowa goes down to the wire again

Maryland snapped a losing streak that has followed the program for more than a decade, notching a road 66-65 win against a ranked opponent at Iowa on Tuesday night.

Just like Purdue-Indiana earlier in the evening, the Terps' victory was a back-and-forth affair in the final minutes and also was decided by a go-ahead basket off an offensive rebound. Maryland star big man Bruno Fernando has been playing at an All-Big Ten level for most of the year, and while he didn't have his best performance against the Hawkeyes he still finished with his eighth double-double in nine games (11 points, 11 rebounds) and made his impact felt on the defensive end.

BRUNO says no-no. 😎@TerrapinHoops is trying to hold on at Iowa: pic.twitter.com/ywdj1QV22a — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) February 20, 2019

But most importantly, Fernando had the tip-in of Anthony Cowan's miss to give Maryland the 66-65 lead that it would hold for the victory.

The Maryland Tip-it-ins! 🥁🐢@TerrapinHoops gets a late putback from Bruno for the go-ahead bucket and Iowa's good fortune at the buzzer runs out: pic.twitter.com/0O5b4p57iO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 20, 2019

Neither team played particularly well out of the gate, but Maryland took control of the game with an impressive shooting performance led by Anthony Cowan. The junior guard had five treys to power his game-high 17 points, playing every minute of the game and appearing to snap a recent slump from behind the arc. Fernando has been a breakout star for Maryland this year, but the Terps will need good guard play and great performances from Cowan to make a deep run in the tournament.

For Maryland, it was the first time since 2008 that the Terps have won a road game against a ranked opponent. There were 27 consecutive losses in that drought, each building on top of the last to establish a narrative that Maryland wasn't ready to compete for championships. This is a team that's been fighting all season for relevance with hopes of contending with the best in the Big Ten. It's probably too late for a run at the regular season title, but if Maryland continues this trajectory it could be the most dangerous team in the United Center when the conference tournament starts next month in Chicago.