Who's Playing

Purdue @ Maryland

Current Records: Purdue 23-3; Maryland 17-8

What to Know

The #3 Purdue Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Xfinity Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Boilermakers won 58-55, we could be in for a big score.

Purdue was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 64-58 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Despite the loss, Purdue got a solid performance out of center Zach Edey, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks. Edey has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland snuck past Penn State with a 74-68 victory. The Terrapins can attribute much of their success to guard Hakim Hart, who had 23 points along with five boards.

The Boilermakers are now 23-3 while Maryland sits at 17-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Purdue is stumbling into the matchup with the 349th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Purdue, Maryland comes into the game boasting the 31st fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maryland.