Who's Playing
Purdue @ Maryland
Current Records: Purdue 23-3; Maryland 17-8
What to Know
The #3 Purdue Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Xfinity Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Boilermakers won 58-55, we could be in for a big score.
Purdue was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 64-58 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Despite the loss, Purdue got a solid performance out of center Zach Edey, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks. Edey has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland snuck past Penn State with a 74-68 victory. The Terrapins can attribute much of their success to guard Hakim Hart, who had 23 points along with five boards.
The Boilermakers are now 23-3 while Maryland sits at 17-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Purdue is stumbling into the matchup with the 349th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Purdue, Maryland comes into the game boasting the 31st fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Purdue have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maryland.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Purdue 58 vs. Maryland 55
- Feb 13, 2022 - Purdue 62 vs. Maryland 61
- Feb 02, 2021 - Maryland 61 vs. Purdue 60
- Dec 25, 2020 - Purdue 73 vs. Maryland 70
- Jan 18, 2020 - Maryland 57 vs. Purdue 50
- Feb 12, 2019 - Maryland 70 vs. Purdue 56
- Dec 06, 2018 - Purdue 62 vs. Maryland 60
- Jan 31, 2018 - Purdue 75 vs. Maryland 67
- Dec 01, 2017 - Purdue 80 vs. Maryland 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Purdue 73 vs. Maryland 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Purdue 83 vs. Maryland 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Maryland 72 vs. Purdue 61