Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Maryland
Current Records: Wisconsin 12-6; Maryland 12-7
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Xfinity Center. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was close but no cigar for Wisconsin as they fell 66-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday. One thing holding the Badgers back was the mediocre play of forward Tyler Wahl, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 11-point finish.
Maryland lost a heartbreaker to the Purdue Boilermakers when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Maryland fell just short of Purdue by a score of 58-55. A silver lining for Maryland was the play of forward Julian Reese, who had 19 points.
Wisconsin is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past eight games, so buyers beware.
The Badgers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Terrapins in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 64-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wisconsin since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Wisconsin have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maryland.
- Dec 06, 2022 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Maryland 59
- Jan 09, 2022 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Maryland 69
- Jan 27, 2021 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Maryland 55
- Dec 28, 2020 - Maryland 70 vs. Wisconsin 64
- Jan 14, 2020 - Wisconsin 56 vs. Maryland 54
- Feb 01, 2019 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 14, 2019 - Maryland 64 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Mar 01, 2018 - Wisconsin 59 vs. Maryland 54
- Feb 04, 2018 - Maryland 68 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Feb 19, 2017 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Maryland 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Maryland 57
- Jan 09, 2016 - Maryland 63 vs. Wisconsin 60