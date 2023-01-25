Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Maryland

Current Records: Wisconsin 12-6; Maryland 12-7

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Xfinity Center. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for Wisconsin as they fell 66-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday. One thing holding the Badgers back was the mediocre play of forward Tyler Wahl, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 11-point finish.

Maryland lost a heartbreaker to the Purdue Boilermakers when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Maryland fell just short of Purdue by a score of 58-55. A silver lining for Maryland was the play of forward Julian Reese, who had 19 points.

Wisconsin is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past eight games, so buyers beware.

The Badgers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Terrapins in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 64-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wisconsin since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wisconsin have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maryland.