Who's Playing

North Texas @ Massachusetts

Current Records: North Texas 8-2; Massachusetts 8-2

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will square off against the North Texas Mean Green at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at MassMutual Center. UMass will be seeking to avenge the 66-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 11 of last year.

The Minutemen had enough points to win and then some against the Hofstra Pride on Sunday, taking their game 71-56. UMass' forward Dyondre Dominguez filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Grand Canyon Antelopes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Texas proved too difficult a challenge. North Texas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-58 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center -- Springfield, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.