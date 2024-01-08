Former highly-touted combo guard Mikey Williams is entering the transfer portal after not appearing in a game this season for Memphis, 247Sports reported. Williams, a freshman for the Tigers, pleaded guilty in November to a gun charge that may lead to six felony counts being reduced to misdemeanors if he meets the terms of his plea agreement.

The month prior, a Superior Court judge ordered Williams to stand trial in connection with allegations that he fired a gun into a vehicle carrying five people this past summer. Williams agreed to attend behavioral therapy, gun safety, and anger management classes as well as complete 80 hours of community service as part of his deal with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Now, Williams will look for a fresh start at a new home alongside his teammate at Memphis and San Diego's San Ysidro High School, JJ Taylor. According to 247Sports, Williams and Taylor are "interested" in attending the same school if possible after the former No. 136 player in the 2023 recruiting class also entered the transfer portal.

Taylor appeared in three games for the Tigers this season. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway suspended Taylor prior to the Tigers 77-75 victory over Vanderbilt for violating team rules and hasn't appeared in a game since.

"JJ Taylor right now is just still suspended," Hardaway said last weekend. "Waiting on him to finish his suspension."