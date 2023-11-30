Memphis freshman Mikey Williams pleaded guilty on Thursday to a gun charge that may lead to six felony counts being reduced to misdemeanors if he meets the terms of his plea agreement. Williams, who was ranked 247Sports' No. 39 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 before signing with the Tigers, was charged earlier after a March shooting in his hometown of San Diego.

As part of the deal with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Williams has agreed to attend behavioral therapy, gun safety, and anger management classes as well as complete 80 hours of community service, according to CBS News 8 and others.

In October, a Superior Court judge ordered Williams to stand trial in connection with allegations that he fired a gun into a vehicle carrying five people this summer. Amid the allegations, Williams has yet to join the Memphis program, but the Tigers have not cut ties with him, and he remains listed on the team's official roster.

Williams is the highest-ranked member of Memphis' 2023 signing class, and at one point, he was expected to be a focal point of this year's team. However, sixth-year coach Penny Hardaway loaded up on veterans in the transfer portal following the 2022-23 season. The group has helped the Tigers to a 5-1 start as the program seeks a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

"He is a good ball handler with wiggle off the dribble who finds and exploits cracks in the defense to get to the rim and finish or draw fouls," 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi wrote of Williams in 2022. "He has developed into a pretty good shooter from deep and gets tremendous lift when he pulls up off the dribble for his shot. Williams has a huge following on social media and plays to big crowds wherever he goes so there is a natural flair and charisma that comes along with his game."