Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Clemson 9-0, Memphis 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Memphis is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Clemson Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Memphis will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Memphis proved on Sunday. They walked away with an 81-75 victory over the Aggies.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 24 points along with five assists, and David Jones, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Clemson put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 74-66 victory over the Horned Frogs.

Clemson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Schieffelin out in front who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Joseph Girard III was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

