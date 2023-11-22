Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Michigan 3-1, Memphis 3-0

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will face off against the Michigan Wolverines at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Memphis waltzed into Friday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Hornets 92-75. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, as Memphis' was.

Among those leading the charge was David Jones, who shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Michigan last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 94-86 to the Beach. The loss was Michigan's first of the season.

Despite their defeat, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Olivier Nkamhoua, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Dug McDaniel, who scored 20 points along with 6 assists.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 3-0.

Memphis is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Memphis has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've nailed 52.1% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

