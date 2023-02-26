Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Memphis
Current Records: Cincinnati 19-10; Memphis 21-7
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a game against the Memphis Tigers since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Cincinnati and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bearcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Temple Owls this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 win. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: guard David DeJulius (20), guard Landers Nolley II (20), guard Dan Skillings Jr. (15), guard Jeremiah Davenport (10), and forward Viktor Lakhin (10).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Wichita State Shockers 83-78 this past Thursday. Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams did his thing and had 18 points and five assists along with nine rebounds and three blocks.
Cincinnati is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The wins brought the Bearcats up to 19-10 and the Tigers to 21-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati enters the contest with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But Memphis ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Memphis 75 vs. Cincinnati 68
- Feb 15, 2022 - Memphis 81 vs. Cincinnati 74
- Jan 09, 2022 - Memphis 87 vs. Cincinnati 80
- Feb 28, 2021 - Memphis 80 vs. Cincinnati 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - Cincinnati 92 vs. Memphis 86
- Jan 16, 2020 - Memphis 60 vs. Cincinnati 49
- Mar 02, 2019 - Cincinnati 71 vs. Memphis 69
- Feb 07, 2019 - Cincinnati 69 vs. Memphis 64
- Mar 10, 2018 - Cincinnati 70 vs. Memphis 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Cincinnati 62 vs. Memphis 48
- Dec 31, 2017 - Cincinnati 82 vs. Memphis 48
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cincinnati 87 vs. Memphis 74
- Feb 06, 2016 - Memphis 63 vs. Cincinnati 59
- Jan 21, 2016 - Cincinnati 76 vs. Memphis 72