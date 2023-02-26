Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Memphis

Current Records: Cincinnati 19-10; Memphis 21-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a game against the Memphis Tigers since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Cincinnati and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bearcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Temple Owls this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 win. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: guard David DeJulius (20), guard Landers Nolley II (20), guard Dan Skillings Jr. (15), guard Jeremiah Davenport (10), and forward Viktor Lakhin (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Wichita State Shockers 83-78 this past Thursday. Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams did his thing and had 18 points and five assists along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Cincinnati is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought the Bearcats up to 19-10 and the Tigers to 21-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati enters the contest with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But Memphis ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.