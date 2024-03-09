The Memphis Tigers and Florida Atlantic Owls will conclude their respective regular seasons when they meet on Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. FAU (23-7) sits in second place in the American Athletic Conference and owns a 13-4 conference record. It has won two straight after falling to the Tigers on the road on Feb. 25. That victory for Memphis (22-8) is one of four straight for the Tigers entering this contest, and the team is fourth in the AAC with a 11-6 conference record.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla. The latest FAU vs. Memphis odds from SportsLine consensus list the Owls as 7-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 162. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Memphis vs. FAU

FAU vs. Memphis date: Saturday, March 9

FAU vs. Memphis time: Noon ET

FAU vs. Memphis TV channel: CBS

FAU vs. Memphis live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Memphis vs. FAU

Before tuning into the Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, the model projects that FAU covers as 7-point favorites. While both teams are under .500 against the spread, the Owls have performed a bit better versus the line. They've gone 14-16 ATS, while Memphis' 12-18 ATS mark is one of the worst in college basketball. The Tigers particularly struggle when coming off lengthy layoffs, such as the case with this game. It is Memphis' first game since Sunday, and the Tigers have failed to cover in six straight games following a rest period of at least four days.

As for on the court, Dusty May's efficient offense should present problems for a Tigers defense which ranks 278th in the nation in points allowed per game. FAU ranks 16th in both points per game and offensive rating, thanks to the duo of Johnell Davis (18.3 points per game) and Vladislav Goldin (15 ppg), who both rank in the top four of the AAC in field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Memphis is allowing 75.4 ppg, and the Owls sport a 20-2 straight-up record when scoring at least 75 points. Stream the game here.

