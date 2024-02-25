We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the FAU Owls and Memphis Tigers are set to tip at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is 19-8 overall and 11-2 at home, while FAU is 21-6 overall and 4-4 on the road. Both teams have been tough to beat in recent weeks. FAU is 10-2 in its last 12 games, while Memphis has won 14 of its last 20 contests.

On Sunday, FAU is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. FAU odds, and the over/under is 160.5 points.





Memphis vs. FAU spread: Memphis +1.5

Memphis vs. FAU over/under: 160.5 points

Memphis vs. FAU money line: Memphis: +105, FAU: -125

What you need to know about FAU

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Owls proved on Thursday. FAU came out on top against the SMU Mustangs by a score of 80-70.

FAU can attribute much of its success to Alijah Martin, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, and Vladislav Goldin, who scored 21 points to go along with five rebounds and two blocks. Martin continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

What you need to know about Memphis

Meanwhile, the Tigers got the win against the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday by a conclusive 76-52 score line. The victory was just what Memphis needed coming off of a 106-79 loss in its prior match. Memphis can attribute much of its success to Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 17 points along with six assists and three steals, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Tigers are 11-2 in their last 13 games at home and they're 15-5 in their last 20 games played in February. However, Memphis is just 3-13 against the spread in its last 16 contests.

The model has simulated Memphis vs. FAU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

