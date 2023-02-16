Who's Playing

UCF @ Memphis

Current Records: UCF 15-9; Memphis 19-6

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at FedExForum. If the contest is anything like UCF's 107-104 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Tigers beat the Temple Owls 86-77 on Sunday. It was another big night for Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why the Knights were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 96-52 at home. Five players on UCF scored in the double digits: guard Ithiel Horton (20), forward Taylor Hendricks (18), guard Darius Johnson (13), guard C.J. Kelly (12), and forward Thierno Sylla (10).

The wins brought Memphis up to 19-6 and UCF to 15-9. The Tigers are 12-6 after wins this year, UCF 10-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 18 games against UCF.