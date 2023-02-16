Who's Playing
UCF @ Memphis
Current Records: UCF 15-9; Memphis 19-6
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at FedExForum. If the contest is anything like UCF's 107-104 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Tigers beat the Temple Owls 86-77 on Sunday. It was another big night for Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why the Knights were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 96-52 at home. Five players on UCF scored in the double digits: guard Ithiel Horton (20), forward Taylor Hendricks (18), guard Darius Johnson (13), guard C.J. Kelly (12), and forward Thierno Sylla (10).
The wins brought Memphis up to 19-6 and UCF to 15-9. The Tigers are 12-6 after wins this year, UCF 10-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Memphis have won 11 out of their last 18 games against UCF.
- Jan 11, 2023 - UCF 107 vs. Memphis 104
- Mar 11, 2022 - Memphis 85 vs. UCF 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Memphis 88 vs. UCF 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - UCF 74 vs. Memphis 64
- Mar 12, 2021 - Memphis 70 vs. UCF 62
- Feb 03, 2021 - Memphis 75 vs. UCF 61
- Feb 01, 2021 - Memphis 96 vs. UCF 69
- Jan 29, 2020 - Memphis 59 vs. UCF 57
- Mar 15, 2019 - Memphis 79 vs. UCF 55
- Feb 16, 2019 - UCF 79 vs. Memphis 72
- Jan 27, 2019 - Memphis 77 vs. UCF 57
- Feb 11, 2018 - UCF 68 vs. Memphis 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - UCF 65 vs. Memphis 56
- Mar 10, 2017 - UCF 84 vs. Memphis 54
- Feb 04, 2017 - UCF 72 vs. Memphis 57
- Jan 22, 2017 - Memphis 70 vs. UCF 65
- Feb 17, 2016 - Memphis 73 vs. UCF 56
- Jan 26, 2016 - Memphis 97 vs. UCF 86