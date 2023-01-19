Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Memphis
Current Records: Wichita State 9-8; Memphis 13-5
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers are 2-6 against the Memphis Tigers since February of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Wichita State and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at FedExForum. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
This past Saturday, the Shockers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 73-69. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Tulsa made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Wichita State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Craig Porter Jr. led the charge as he had 13 points along with eight boards.
Speaking of close games: Memphis skirted by the Temple Owls 61-59 on Sunday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Kendric Davis with 0:01 remaining. Forward DeAndre Williams and Davis were among the main playmakers for the Tigers as the former had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks and the latter had 20 points.
The wins brought the Shockers up to 9-8 and Memphis to 13-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them seventh in college basketball. Memphis is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 16th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Memphis have won six out of their last eight games against Wichita State.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Memphis 81 vs. Wichita State 57
- Jan 01, 2022 - Memphis 82 vs. Wichita State 64
- Jan 21, 2021 - Memphis 72 vs. Wichita State 52
- Mar 05, 2020 - Memphis 68 vs. Wichita State 60
- Jan 09, 2020 - Wichita State 76 vs. Memphis 67
- Feb 23, 2019 - Memphis 88 vs. Wichita State 85
- Jan 03, 2019 - Memphis 85 vs. Wichita State 74
- Feb 06, 2018 - Wichita State 85 vs. Memphis 65