Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Memphis

Current Records: Wichita State 9-8; Memphis 13-5

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 2-6 against the Memphis Tigers since February of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Wichita State and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at FedExForum. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

This past Saturday, the Shockers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 73-69. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Tulsa made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Wichita State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Craig Porter Jr. led the charge as he had 13 points along with eight boards.

Speaking of close games: Memphis skirted by the Temple Owls 61-59 on Sunday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Kendric Davis with 0:01 remaining. Forward DeAndre Williams and Davis were among the main playmakers for the Tigers as the former had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks and the latter had 20 points.

The wins brought the Shockers up to 9-8 and Memphis to 13-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them seventh in college basketball. Memphis is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 16th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last eight games against Wichita State.