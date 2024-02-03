Memphis (15-6) will try to get back on track when it hosts Wichita State (9-12) in American Athletic Conference action on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers jumped into the top 10 of the polls in mid-January, but they have lost four straight games since then to fall out of the top 25. Wichita State has lost nine of its last 10 games, falling to Tulsa on Wednesday in its most recent outing. These teams have already met once this season, as the Tigers cruised to a 112-86 road win on Jan. 14.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis. The latest Memphis vs. Wichita State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Tigers as 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 157.

How to watch Memphis vs. Wichita State

Memphis vs. Wichita State date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Memphis vs. Wichita State time: 1 p.m. ET

Memphis vs. Wichita State TV channel: CBS

Memphis vs. Wichita State live stream: Paramount+

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 120-78 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 20-7 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

For Memphis vs. Wichita State, the model projects that the Shockers cover the spread as 10.5-point underdogs. The Tigers might have blown out the Shockers in the first meeting, but Memphis has fallen apart since then. It has dropped four straight games, despite being favored in all of those contests. The most recent loss was particularly humiliating, as the Tigers were 15-point home favorites in their 74-71 loss to Rice on Wednesday.

They shot just 3 of 18 (16.7%) from 3-point range and turned the ball over 16 times in yet another concerning performance. Wichita State snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 77-72 win over SMU last Sunday, as junior guard Harlond Beverly led four double-digit scorers with 14 points. Junior guard Colby Rogers is the team's leading scorer overall this season, averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

He is joined in double figures by junior guard Xavier Bell (11.8), Beverly (10.6) and junior forward Kenny Pohto (10.3). Memphis has been one of the least profitable teams in college basketball this season, covering the spread just one time in its last 10 games. The Tigers are also winless against the spread in their last six home games.

