Halftime Report

Furman is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 40-36, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Furman keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-11 in no time. On the other hand, Mercer will have to make due with a 10-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Furman 12-11, Mercer 10-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Furman is 10-0 against the Bears since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Furman last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 89-87. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (82), Furman still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Mercer proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 90-69 margin over the Keydets.

The Paladins' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-11. As for the Bears, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-13.

Going forward, Furman is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Furman strolled past the Bears when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 73-58. Does Furman have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bears turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Furman is a 3.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won all of the games they've played against Mercer in the last 5 years.