Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Mercer

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-6; Mercer 7-7

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bears and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Mercer lost both of their matches to Chattanooga last season on scores of 68-77 and 72-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Mercer came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 78-69.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Chattanooga on Thursday, but luck did not. They fell to the The Citadel Bulldogs 76-68.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga have won eight out of their last 14 games against Mercer.