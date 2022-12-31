Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ Mercer
Current Records: Chattanooga 8-6; Mercer 7-7
What to Know
The Mercer Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bears and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Mercer lost both of their matches to Chattanooga last season on scores of 68-77 and 72-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Mercer came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 78-69.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Chattanooga on Thursday, but luck did not. They fell to the The Citadel Bulldogs 76-68.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
