Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Florida State 10-6, Miami 12-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miami is 1-9 against Florida State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Va. Tech typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Miami proved too difficult a challenge. They managed a 75-71 victory over the Hokies. The success was a return to things as normal for Miami, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 80-71 upset defeat to Louisville.

Miami relied on the efforts of Matthew Cleveland, who scored 21 points, and Nijel Pack, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Florida State entered their tilt with Notre Dame with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Seminoles walked away with a 67-58 victory over the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

The Hurricanes' victory bumped their record up to 12-4. As for the Seminoles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miami hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.7 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miami and Florida State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but Miami came up empty-handed after a 85-84 defeat. Can Miami avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.