Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Miami looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-37 lead against Louisville.

If Miami keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-3 in no time. On the other hand, Louisville will have to make due with a 5-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Louisville 5-9, Miami 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Miami. The Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center. The timing is sure in Miami's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Louisville has not had much luck on the away from home, with 14 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Wake Forest on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 86-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Demon Deacons. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite their loss, Miami saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kyshawn George was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Panthers on Saturday and fell 83-70. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Louisville in their matchups with Pittsburgh: they've now lost four in a row.

Louisville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Mike James, who scored 23 points.

The Hurricanes' loss dropped their record down to 11-3. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami was able to grind out a solid win over Louisville in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 93-85. Will Miami repeat their success, or does Louisville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 16-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.